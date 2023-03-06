Motorsport | Indycar started with quite a scrap rally, Marcus Ericsson celebrated at the end

The Indycar series started over the weekend in St. Petersburg, Florida.

of the United States The Indycar series started on Sunday, and the opening race saw quite a scrap rally. In the end, the Swede drove to victory Marcus Ericsson.

In the street track race held in St. Petersburg, Florida, there was already a rush in the opening lap. A mass crash involving several cars completely blocked the track, but no serious injuries were avoided.

The race was stopped for 20 minutes so that the track could be restored.

Numerous wall and tire barrier contacts were seen during the race, but the proportions of the opening lap were not reached.

Driving a Honda, Ericsson won the prestigious Indy 500 race last year, and this year he is aiming for the series championship.

“This was a good weekend. We won the Indy 500, and we led the series at one point in the season, so this year the goal is to win it all,” stated Ericsson Aftonbladet on Viaplay after the competition.

Ericsson drove in the F1 series between 2014 and 2018 without much success.