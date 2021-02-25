Motorsport In the rally, Kalle Rovanperä is in his element on the snowy roads of the World Championships in Rovaniemi – Jari-Matti Latvala dreams of a jackpot again

The Toyota team is an absolute pre-favorite in Rovaniemi against Hyundai and M-Sport Ford.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä will start in the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship, which starts on Friday, only in its ninth race in a WRC car. Still, the most promising Jyväskylä resident is even the hottest favorite of the race winner.

The 20-year-old Toyota driver admits that success in the first Finnish World Rally Championship in time is also to be expected.

“I can feel the excitement and expectations, but it comes more from other people. I personally don’t really experience any big pressures. I’m pretty relaxed, “Rovanperä said on the eve of the race.

“However, I am disappointed if I don’t even get to the prize places. If I am not on the podium after the race, and that is because the pace is not enough, I am really disappointed, ”Rovanperä continued.

Kalle Rovanperä at the promotional ceremony on Tuesday.­

Rovanperä also drove last year in a polar circuit race organized as a replacement for the Swedish World Rally Championship in a fast pace, although at that time only the Finnish Championship level race was run in Rovaniemi. The route is partly the same, but most of the road is also foreign to a young Finn.

“We had to make a whole new note for this race. There were perhaps a little more technical and slow places than I would have liked. There are also fast places there, but a pretty technical race is in store, ”summed up Rovanperä, who enjoys ultra-fast speeds.

“The goal is still to fight for victory.”

Toyota stable boss Jari-Matti Latvala also believes in the potential of his young protégé in an arctic rally adventure in which snowshoes forgive but also grab their guts just as quickly.

“Now all the elements are there that Kalle can win the rally. However, in this sport, not everything is always up to you, because there can also be technical problems, ”Latvala said.

“If the victory comes to Kalle, everything has to fall into place. If it’s one state should not be here yet, I’m still convinced that Kalle can take it later in the season. He is really strong in other fast rallies as well. ”

Latvala expects that the Yaris WRC built in Finland will also be in the hands of Sebastien Ogier, the winner of the opening rally, and Elfyn Evans from Wales. The Toyota team is an absolute pre-favorite in Rovaniemi against Hyundai and M-Sport Ford.

Toyota took a double victory in the Monte Carlo World Rally Championship, which opened the season, in the battle of the manufacturers, so the same goal at least wedges in Latvala’s eyes from Lapland’s special stages.

“Our car is designed and made on these roads. The goal is definitely to be able to drive for the win and to have as many of our cars in the top three as possible, ”Latvala piles up.

“Hyundai has also driven a test rally in Estonia and tested here. We certainly have a small advantage, but it is not a huge one. ”