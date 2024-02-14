Motorsport | Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's close circle will become Kymiring's new owner

Kymiring's new owners mainly come from Hungary.

The new owner of Kymiring, located in Tillolla, has finally been confirmed. The owner is Hungarian TRP Hungary, which has established Finland Motorsport Circuit Holding oy in Finland.

The Hungarian company will talk about its Kymiring plans on Thursday.

Kymiring oy went bankrupt last spring, after which the receiver of the bankruptcy estate has been looking for a buyer for the track, pit building and track area.

The new owner is the same company that was reported as the buyer already last October. After that, the nest manager communicated for a long time that no deals have been made yet, but now the deal has been confirmed. There is no information about the purchase price yet.

For Kymiring, TRP Hungary has already established Finland Motorsport Circuit Holding oy last August. It was registered in the trade register on September 21.

CEO of the company Colonel Őry is involved, for example, in the Rally Commission of the International Motor Sports Federation FIA. The chairman is Tamas Őrywho is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártón brother-in-law. Tamas Őry is also the CEO of TRP Hungary.

Szijjártó belongs to the Fidesz party, whose power figure is the prime minister Victor Orbán.

Finland Motorsport Circuit Holding oy's board members also include a Hungarian Sandor Rabb and as the only Finn from Kouvola Mika Wilska.

The TRP group is divided into three parts, which are events, management services and media.

When Kymiring oy was declared bankrupt last April, owed a good 20 million euros.

According to the bankruptcy filing, the largest creditors were Ahlström Kiinteistöt, the banking group Nordea, the Ministry of Education and Culture, the state's special financing company Finnvera, the event company Lahti Events and Kymiring's largest owner Mobility Properties.

The railway company owed Nordea almost 4.6 million euros, Ahlström Kiinteistö almost 4.5 million euros and Finnvera 1.5 million euros. These ten million euros are secured debts, which are primarily covered by sales revenue.

The city of Lahti is losing several million euros, and so is the state.

Kymiring oy was founded in 2013. The construction of the track located along Valtatie 12 in Päijät-Hämeen Iiti began in 2016, and the track was completed three years later in 2019.

The track's construction costs were around 30 million euros. About 6.5 million euros were received from the state.

The biggest on the track it was supposed to be the MotoGP race, the king of motorcycles. We talked about 100,000 viewers at the most. Kymiring got a five-year contract from MotoGP organizer Dorna Sports.

This was Kymiring's plan with stands and hotels – stands and hotels do not exist:

In the end, the races were never run. In the spring of 2022, one of the reasons for the cancellation was said to be insufficient tire ramps. According to some views, there should not actually be tire barriers at all, but a completely different kind of safety edge.

The goal has been the only track in Northern Europe that meets the highest track classification of the International Motor Sports Federation (Fia) and the International Motorcycle Federation (Fim). There is no classification on an unfinished track.

