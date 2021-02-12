Motorsport Hope from the organizers and authorities that the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship will be watched at home “You can still get to the forest again”

Arctic Rally Finland will be run from 26 to 28. February.

Authorities at the end of February at the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship, that they do not go to the rally special stages without following the rally without permission. Police posted on Friday. With the corona situation, the rally will be held without an audience.

“Follow the rally at home. The sled patrols of the police and Metsähallitus batch guards also monitor the terrain so that snowmobiles on special stages are not driven unauthorized, ”the police announced.

“The goal of the rally organizers, the authorities and the City of Rovaniemi is that the first Arctic Rally Finland will be as successful and safe as possible. The people following the rally have a crucial role to play in creating the image of the event for the rally world and the international umbrella organization. A successful rally provides good opportunities for the World Rally Championship to be run in Rovaniemi in the coming winters as well. ”

Free however, there does not have to be a rally. Leader of the competition Kai Tarkiainen AKK Sports Oy reminds that there are many virtual options for following the Rovaniemi rally.

“By following the rally from these channels, he is involved in doing the safety work of Finnish rally cars and securing its future. You can still get to the forest again, ”says Tarkiainen.

