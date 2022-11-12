Saturday, November 12, 2022
Motorsport | George Russell drove to victory in the Brazilian GP sprint

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in World Europe
0

Britain’s George Russell won the sprint of the 21st race of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Brazilian GP. of Spain Carlos Sainz ran second ahead of Britain Lewis Hamilton.

The world championship has already been secured by Holland Max Verstappen placed fourth.

Denmark started from the pole position Kevin Magnussen drove eighth and took the last point of the sprint.

Valtteri Bottas started the race 18th from the starting grid and finished 14th in the final sprint results.

The penultimate race of the World Series, the Brazilian GP, ​​will be held on Sunday.

