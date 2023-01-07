Motorsport Games could soon be called to court by his own employees, due to a number of non-payment of wages.

According to information provided by Insider Gaming, which was able to see internal communications from Motorsport Games, employees have been requesting for months to be paid, but since October 2022 approximately 30 Russian employees of the team were ignored.

The lack of communication from Motorsport Games has prompted employees to request that if “all debts of the company to NASCAR team employees are not paid by January 25” a lawsuit be filed lawsuit against Motorsport Games.

The cause would be motivated by non-payment of wages and from having “forced employees to sign the termination of an employment contract”.

THE payment problems they started in October, when Motorsport Games said it could no longer pay its Russian employees due to the war against Ukraine. Motorsport Games moved its Moscow headquarters to Georgia and offered employees the option to relocate.

While relocating for work isn’t uncommon for developers, Motorsport Games didn’t offer any compensation for the entire process (as is typical) and said employees would have to handle it all by themselves. Also, to those who could move to Georgia new contracts were offered, which provided for a reduction in wages compared to the Russian ones, which were about 20% lower.

Those who were able to relocate also reportedly had problems with payments.

Motorsport Games is the author of Nascar games (Rivals, Heat, 21 Ignition…) and titles like RFactor 2 and Kartkarft.