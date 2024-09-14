Motorsport | From Kalle Rovanperä, a hard drive with a track car

Motorsport|Rovanperä drives the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux series this weekend.

Rally wizard Kalle Rovanperä it seemed on Saturday again that the shape of the steering wheel or the model of the driving game doesn’t matter when the creator sits on the bench.

The two-time world rally champion will only drive some of the World Series races this season, so there will be time for other things – for example, driving the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux series.

On Saturday morning, Red Bull Ring had the time trials for the Austrian competition, and Rovanperä clocked the second fastest time.

The starting order of Sunday’s race was also decided in the qualifying sessions, and it was determined by the second fastest lap time. At Rovaper, it was enough for the fourth starting square. On both days, it starts from square one Benjamin Paque.

“In the end, not too bad for the first dry track laps of the year. Let’s see what the weather is like later today,” Rovanperä wrote on Instagram.

Saturday the competition starts at 18:05 Finnish time.

Rovanperä last competed in the Porsche Cup at the beginning of July in Imola, Italy, where he took the win and second place.