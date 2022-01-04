Motorsport France investigates last week’s Dakar Rally explosion as a terrorist act: “We have opened an investigation into several attempted killings”

Fact

Dakar Rally, 4th driving day

3/12 stage, 255 ek-kilometers:

Car pool: 1) Carlos Sainz Spain, Audi 2.26.51, 2) Henk Lategan South Africa, Toyota behind 38 seconds, 3) 3) Stephane Peterhansel France, Audi –1.41.

Overall situation: 1) Nasser al-Attiyah Qatar, Toyota 9.31.22, 2) Sebastien Loeb France, BRX –37.40, 3) Lucio Alvarez Argentina, Toyota –42.06.

Motorcycles: 1) Joaquim Rodrigues Portugal, Hero 2.34.41, 2) Toby Price Australia, KTM –1.03, 3) Mason Klein USA, Bas –1.14.

Overall situation: 1) Sam Sunderland Great Britain, Gas Gas 11.13.40, 2) Adrien van Beveren France, Yamaha –0.04, 3) Matthias Walkner Austria, KTM –1.30.

On Wednesday, we will drive a 707-kilometer leg from Al-Qaisumah to Riyadh. The special stage on the stage is 465 kilometers.