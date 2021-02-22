Motorsport Formula promise William Alatalo for the new stable and series: “He is incredibly fast”

The lower house will move to Arden Motorsports.

Track driving An 18-year-old Finnish driver who has driven in recent years and reaped success in smaller series of formulas William Alatalo gets washed in a new stable and series. British Arden Motorsport announced agreement on Monday.

Alatalo competed in the Formula Renault Eurocup last year, before which he drove Formula 4 in the Italian, UAE and German series. Now ahead is the F3 class European Championship Series Formula Regional European Championship. The season starts at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on 24-25. April, and the series also features races on F1 Spanish and Monaco gp weekends.

“He’s incredibly fast and has the maturity to drive. His achievements in Formula 4 speak for themselves, and he has already shown his skills at this level, so the ingredients for a strong season are there, ”Arden’s team manager Garry Horner to glow a young Finn.

“I’m more ready than ever to a new challenge in a new garage. I’ve worked hard over the winter break, and my goal is simple: to win races, “Alatalo said.