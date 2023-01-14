Motorsport | Formula promise Tuukka Taponen, 16, drove to the podium twice

Tuukka Taponen reached second place in the second and third F4 races of his career.

Finland formula promise Tuukka Taponen, 16, will drive in his first career F4 race weekend in Dubai. On Saturday morning, in the second race of the weekend, Lohjalainen stormed to the podium and took second place in the race.

Taponen started the race from the pole position, but eventually had to give in to the US To Ugo Ugochukwu15, who picked up his second win in as many races.

Ugochukwu drives in the United Arab Emirates F4 series with a Prema team car, Tapone’s team is Mumbai Falcons.

Taponen got off to a good start and seemed to keep his lead coming into the first corner, but Ugochukwu pushed alongside and took the lead in the second corner. The top two ran away from the others, but their mutual order did not change anymore.

Taponen lost to Ugochukwu at the finish by 0.7 seconds. Third place was recorded by a Briton Arvid Lindbladwho was five seconds behind the top two.

of Dubai the first race start of the race weekend was held on Friday. Ugochukwu also won that race, Taponen, who started from the third grid, was ninth.

The third and last race of the weekend started on Saturday at 10:15 a.m., and Taponen finished second there as well.

I KILLED was selected at the end of 2022 to join Ferrari’s prestigious driver academy, through which F1 stars, among others Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez have developed to the top of the motorsport world.

Prema Team, a big stable of small formulas, recruited Taponen to its ranks in December. Mumbai Falcons works closely with Prema.