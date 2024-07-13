Motorsport | Formula promise in Tuukka Taponen’s hard drive – the winning streak continued

Motorsport|Tuukka Taponen made a splash this time in Italy.

Formula promise Tuukka Taponen the winning streak in the Formula Regional European series continued again on Saturday.

Taponen drove to his third consecutive victory in the race on the Mugello circuit in Italy on Saturday. At the same time, the victory was the fourth of the five previous races for the Finnish promise who belongs to Ferrari’s junior academy.

With Taponen’s victory, he moved closer to the leader, the Brazilian, in the standings Rafael Camara. Tapose, who started from the pole position, has a total of 168 points after nine races. Camara leads the series with a 31-point difference to Tapose.

Camara finished fifth in Saturday’s race at Mugello. An Italian drove second Branco Badoer and the Portuguese finished third Ivan Domingues.

The second round of the season, which is the tenth of the season, will be held on Sunday in Mugello. A total of 20 races will be run in the series in the 2024 season, so the series will reach the halfway point on Sunday.

Taponen, 17, is driving his first season in the series.