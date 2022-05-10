Motorsport Formula One’s child star Juju Noda disappeared from the public eye in Denmark for two years – now he tells what happened

Juju Noda now drives in the women’s formula series in the W Series and is the youngest driver in the series.

Do you remember still a Japanese teenage girl Juju Nodanwhich shifted in 2020 only 14 years old to drive the Danish F4 series? His father Hideki Nodaa former racer who raced three F1 races in 1994, smoked his daughter without hindrance at the time.

“He has the ability to know the limits of his race car as well as the grip of the tires. It’s something you can’t teach, she was born with it. When Juju feels at his extremes, he is still able to be focused, relaxed and fast at the same time, ”Hideki Noda said in 2020.

Noda was 14 years old, but he had been driving an F4 car for the first time at just 9 years old. Two years later, Noda had already driven an F3 car.

She had a reputation as a “child genius” or child star in the formula world when she left for Denmark, and was predicted to be the first woman in F1 decades.

How Nodalla finally went to Denmark, where he and his family moved? Has he been worthy of praise? And how did she end up in the women’s formula series as the youngest driver?

Motorsport website became acquainted with Nodan for two years in Denmark. According to Motorsport, preconceived notions have not quite been met, and the race has raised more questions than answers.

Nota’s family ended up in the Danish F4 series because there the minimum age is just 14 years, while in most series the age limit is 16 years. However, Noda did not join any Danish stable but Noda Racing, owned by his family. The stable also brought engineers and mechanics to Denmark, and everything was viewed from above father Hideki Noda.

The start was strong: in the summer of 2020, Noda immediately won the opening race. It was followed by only two prize places and sixth place in total points. In addition, there was a rejection in the second race of the season due to unregistered tires.

“I drove the fastest lap time in all the races. It brought a lot of confidence. Still, I couldn’t win, and I realized that speed not enough alone, ”Noda told Motorsport.

“I had a lot of experience of good things and bad things.”

Noda also said he had encountered “obstacles” with which Motorsport estimated he referred to numerous disputes with the organizers of the series as well as competing teams and drivers. It was a lot of the fact that getting over a 14-year-old girl took on a lot of hardships for many. The foreign stable could also provoke criticism.

Noda wrote according to Motorsport Autocar Japan a column in which he claims to have had unexpected collisions on the track because he is neither Danish nor of the same sex as the other competitors.

“ Becoming overtaken by a 14-year-old girl took a hard time for many.

Nodan had to compete in Denmark for just one season and move on to the U.S. F4 Series in 2021. In fact, he went to the United States and drove there the fastest time in his first practice but was eliminated in time. It was then surprisingly announced that Noda would return to the Danish F4 series.

According to information received by Motorsport, Nodan’s father and the owner of the US stable Jay Howardille there was controversy over the development of a car for which Father Noda wanted his own employees. The controversy matured to shout and eventually to pack the bags.

The second season in Denmark was at least as challenging as the first: four second places and seventh overall. This left the question of what Noda will do in the future and where will it compete?

Juju Noda competed in the W Series races in Miami last weekend.

Noda drove some F3 test runs in the winter, but the final answer came in the women’s Formula One, W Series, tests in Barcelona. He became an academy driver for the series, guaranteeing him participation in the series both in the current season and next season. The W Series cars are also F3 race cars.

In recent seasons, the big question still has been how talented the racer Noda, 16, is in the end.

“It’s hard to say about his skills because the results haven’t been entirely convincing,” says the Brazilian who drives the Super GT. Joao Paulo de Oliveiraunder the supervision of which Noda practiced in the winter with a simulator.

“In the W Series, he competes with much more experienced drivers. Of course, all drivers will face this at some point in their careers. ”

In addition, Noda is facing a new one in that his father is not involved in the operation of the W Series and the engineers and mechanics are no longer his own people.

De Oliveira points out that Noda is still a very young racer.

“He has a whole future ahead of him.”

Noda finished 12th and 16th in the first series of the W Series in Miami.

In addition to the W Series, Noda will be driving in the Drexler F3 Open Cup in Austria this season. In the Monza race in April, he was in the opening race due to a crash in the 23rd time trial and in the second race for the eleventh time, even though he had to leave the tail of a set of nearly 40 cars.