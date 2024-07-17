Motorsport | Finland’s formula promise was in an innocent-looking crash – the harsh consequences survived in the hospital

Motorsport|Luka Sammalisto, 16, was injured in the Italian F4 series race at Mugello.

Ylöjärväläinen formula promise Luka Sammalisto strives to advance his career in Southern Europe.

Last weekend, however, there was a small bump in the progress of Sammalisto, 16.

Friday’s free practice was going on in the Italian Formula 4 championship race on the fast-paced Mugello motor track, when Sammalisto was involved in what seemed to be a fairly moderate pursuit.

The consequences were more severe than expected, the team’s press release says. Sammalisto, who was transferred to a specialized hospital, was found to have stable fractures in three spinal vertebrae.

According to the Sammalisto team, the biggest fear is over, but Sammalisto will have to take a break from competitions. The goal is to make a comeback in September in Barcelona.

At the Mugello hospital, Sammalisto has been confined to bed as a bed patient.

“I have received a lot of congratulatory messages from Finland. It’s great to notice that even in difficult moments I’m not alone and there are many caring people in life,” Sammalisto praises in the announcement.

To Finland The moss list is supposed to fly on Friday. During the next few weeks, he must avoid bending and twisting his back.

“I have been able to use back stretching braces, which keep the back in the right position and also alleviate possible pain symptoms. The most important thing is to get the healing process started properly,” says Sammalisto.

“Getting home has a positive effect on that. Then family and friends are around. And I get to eat a box of macaroni made by mom!”

After Mugello, Sammalisto is in 16th place in the series points. His best finish is seventh place from the third start of the Imola race weekend. In the table of newcomers, the ylöjärvi native is tenth.

The previous champions of the Italian F4 series include those familiar from the F1 tracks Lance Stroll and Oliver Bearman. Mick Schumacher ranked second in 2016, as well Zhou Guanyu a year earlier.