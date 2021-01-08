Motorsport Emma Kimiläinen’s outrageous proposal to get a stable seat also became news in Sweden, Norway and Denmark

Emma Kimiläinen should have agreed to the revealing photos in order for the stable to be detached in 2010.

Finn motor athlete Emma Kimiläinen said in December on the formula topic In the Shikaani podcast outrageous proposal he received in 2010. Now the matter has become news in almost all the Nordic countries.

Kimiläinen, then 20, was getting a contract for the 2010 Indy Lights series in the United States. Indy Lights is one notch down from the Indycar series. Kimiläinen said in the podcast that he heard about the men’s magazine sponsoring the upcoming stable.

“At first they [talli ja sponsori] had agreed that I should pose in a bikini, but now I was told they should be topless pictures, ”Kimiläinen said in the podcast.

Kimiläinen was furious and did not accept the sexist agreement.

In Sweden Express reported the case back in December with the headline: “The sponsor demanded topless pictures – the career was interrupted.”

Yesterday Thursday Danish Ekstrabladet reported: “Topless requirement.” Based on the extra extradition thing, the Norwegians VG and Aftenposten also published their own stories.

Kimiläinen also commented on the proposal 10 years ago on Twitter.

“Fortunately, this offer seems very absurd and wrong today, but the world was quite different ten years ago in terms of women’s rights and equality. There were depot girls in revealing clothes and women were sexually portrayed in the car industry, ”Kimiläinen writes.

In the beginning season, Kimiläinen will continue in the women’s formula series, the W Series.