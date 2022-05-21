Saturday, May 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Motorsport Emma Kimiläinen was fourth in the W Series Barcelona race

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Britti Jamie Chadwick continued his winning streak.

Suomalaiskuski Emma Kimiläinen finished fourth as the women’s formula series W Series continued in the third race of the season. The victory on the Catalan track in Barcelona was driven by the defending champion of the series and the British who won the previous two races of the season. Jamie Chadwick.

Kimiläinen finished 15th and 5th in Miami on the opening weekend of the season. Beitske Visserin right at the beginning. After that, there was little to do in the race, and Kimiläinen rolled the checkered flag in fourth place.

For Chadwick, the victory was already the fifth in a row, he was number one in the last two races last season. His lead in the series is already 37 points British Abbi to Pulling, which was second in Barcelona. Kimiläinen is seventh.

The season continues in Silverstone in early July.

#Motorsport #Emma #Kimiläinen #fourth #Series #Barcelona #race

See also  Eletrobras approves Eletronorte's capital increase of R$ 1.9 billion
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Maluma and J Balvin make fun of fans who come to get an autograph

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.