Motorsport Emma Kimiläinen was fourth in the W Series Barcelona race

Britti Jamie Chadwick continued his winning streak.

Suomalaiskuski Emma Kimiläinen finished fourth as the women’s formula series W Series continued in the third race of the season. The victory on the Catalan track in Barcelona was driven by the defending champion of the series and the British who won the previous two races of the season. Jamie Chadwick.

Kimiläinen finished 15th and 5th in Miami on the opening weekend of the season. Beitske Visserin right at the beginning. After that, there was little to do in the race, and Kimiläinen rolled the checkered flag in fourth place.

For Chadwick, the victory was already the fifth in a row, he was number one in the last two races last season. His lead in the series is already 37 points British Abbi to Pulling, which was second in Barcelona. Kimiläinen is seventh.

The season continues in Silverstone in early July.