Motorsport Emma Kimiläinen leaves for the opening race of the World Championship series from the fifth box: “Not quite what I wanted”

June 25, 2021
Formula driver Emma Kimiläinen gasped the W Series fifth in time.

Motorsport the women’s royal class W Series returns from a year’s break as the opening race is run on Saturday at the Austrian Red Bull Ring.

Friday time in Finland Emma Kimiläinen drove fifth. The placement did not completely please Kimiläinen.

“Not quite what I wanted and I really struggled, but I’m glad I finished a good round and a great insight. I adjusted my driving to the settings and at the end I found confidence in the brakes, ”Kimiläinen writes on Instagram.

Kimiläinen resolutely concludes his publication.

“Fortunately, the score will be given tomorrow. I’m ready.”

The number one box was taken by the British Alice Powell.

Read more: W Series returns from mid-year on Saturday – Emma Kimiläinen is one of the pre-favorites to become a formula series champion

