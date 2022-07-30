Motorsport | Emma Kimiläinen crashed and stopped in the Hungarian competition

The sixth race of Emma Kimiläinen’s season in the W Series series ended in suspension.

Emma Kimiläinen the race ended in a stoppage in the sixth race of the women’s W Series. Driving seventh, Kimiläinen crashed Britannia by Jessica Hawkins with and fell to the side of the track halfway through the race.

Kimiläinen, who started from the eighth starting grid, rose quickly to sixth in the race and fought hard for fifth place, until he lost the place as a result of his unsuccessful overtaking attempt.

Hawkins, who overtook Kimiläinen, caused the duo to crash by wedged space from Kimiläinen’s car in the first turn of the track. Both lost positions in the crash, and Kimiläinen stopped a moment later.

Alice Powell took his first win of the season in the competition. Won five races in the season Jamie Chadwick secured a double victory for the British and increased their lead in the World Series.