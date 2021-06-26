Motorsport Emma Kimiläinen crashed and collapsed to 14th when the women’s formula series W Series returned from a corona break

Kimiläinen and Beitske Visser hit each other in the race for third place.

Finland Emma Kimiläinen collapsed to 14th when the number one W Series in motorsport women relaunched after a gap year caused by a coronavirus pandemic.

Kimiläinen of the Ecurie W team fought for third place on the Spielberg track in Austria before contacting M. Forbes Motorsport’s Dutchman Beitske Visseriin.

The 30-minute race was then just over three minutes without driving. Kimiläinen continued the journey with the front wing skewed until it came off completely in the final lap.

Kimiläinen, who started the race from the fifth square, eventually collapsed one place at a time from tip to tail. Visser was 13th ahead of the Finn.

Kisan the victory was driven by the British driver of the Racing X stable, who started from the pole position Alice Powell. British defending champion Jamie Chadwick ranked seventh.

In the third minute of the race, Chadwick of Veloe Racing crashed his compatriot representing Racing X Jessica Hawkinsin with and dropped to 16th.

The second race season in the history of the W Series, which started with Saturday’s race, will be run in conjunction with the formula one race weekends. Launched in 2019, the series failed to run last year due to a coronavirus pandemic.