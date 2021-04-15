Motorsport Can a new Kimi Räikkönen be found in this trio? As many as three Finns and also a Finnish stable will compete in the new F3 series

Patrik Pasma, William Alatalo and Elias Seppänen are young formula drivers who will compete in the upcoming season in the F3 Regional series. Pasma and Seppänen’s team is the Finnish KIC Motorsport.

Motorsport series the name is long: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine. In short, the series can be called the F3 Regional series.

The name doesn’t make the series worse, you could say, as it’s a revamped F3 car series that combines the two-run F3 Regional series and the traditional Formula Renault Eurocup series.

In the name monster, Alpine suggests that all cars are equipped with Renault-owned Alpine engines. Until last season, the F3 Regional used Alfa Romeo engines.

The F3 Regional series is a springboard to the F3 series of the International Motorsport Federation (FIA). A few drivers have also continued straight into the F2 series. In addition, super-license points are distributed in the F3 Regional series. The winner of the season gets 25 points. When you catch 40 points in three seasons, you get an F1 super license that allows you to participate in F1 races, at least in theory.

The season starts next weekend in Imola in connection with the F1 race.

Why Regional and Renault series merged?

“Both brands ate each other and neither grew past each other,” he notes Peter Flythström.

Flythström is Finnish Petri Lappalainen team manager of the KIC Motorsport stable owned by. KIC Motorsport has been involved in the F3 Regional series from the very beginning and is now one of thirteen teams in the renewed series.

Each stable may have three drivers – or four if one of the drivers is a woman. Only the French R-Ace team is leaving for the series with four drivers, as the Swiss is driving in the stable Léna Bühler. In addition, G4 Racing has a Spanish as one driver Bélen Garcia, but the team has named only two drivers for the series.

In all, there are at least 34 drivers driving in the series, which makes the series really big.

“It makes the series pretty exceptional and puts big challenges on time trials and a little bit of everything else. Now, virtually all of the world’s best junior teams in the same series are involved. Eurocup is seriously back to its roots, ”says Flythström.

In addition to being a Finnish team, KIC Motorsport has two of its three drivers, Patrik Pasma and Elias Seppänen, are Finnish. The third driver in the stable is a German Nico Göhler. In addition, the third Finn in the series William Alatalo, whose team is the British Arden Motorsport.

Team manager Peter Flythström (left), Elias Seppänen and KIC Motorsport team owner Petri Lappalainen were satisfied with the test times.­

Lapp says there are high expectations for the season. Last season, KIC was second in team points and Pasma was fourth in driver points last year.

“Pasma drove the most points in the entire series after the middle of the season. He is a champion favorite this year. Elias is strong-willed and makes good results during the period, ”says Lappalainen.

The expectations of the German driver in the stable are not as high.

“It is a miracle if he is placed in the top ten in a race,” says Lappalainen.

One explanation for Göhler’s situation is Germany’s stricter school system. He was practically off the racetracks last season because he had to be in school.

“He’s leaving a terrible back trip, but has caught others during the tests,” Flythström notes.

F3 Regional In the series, the teams have budgets of around € 400,000 to € 600,000, most of which come from driver supporters. According to Lappalainen, running a stable is not a financially profitable business.

“Well, it hasn’t been yet. This is about love for the sport and it is especially great that a large part of our drivers have always been our drivers. If we have two options, we always take the Finnish one. ”

An interesting detail is the coloring of KIC Motorsport cars. A real classic example was found in it.

“The starting point was [Hollywood-tähti] Steve McQueen a legendary riding suit with two vertical stripes. We put them in horizontal stripes, black and red. We had a picture of Steve McQueen at Petri’s office when we started coming up with the idea to color the car, ”Flythström says.

The vertical stripes on Steve McQueen’s overalls were the starting point when coloring KIC Motorsport’s cars was planned. McQueen starred in the 1971 film Le Mans.­

The cars in the KIC Motorsport garage have red-black side tracks.­

Patrik Pasma, veteran of the F3 series

Patrik Pasma, 21, from Oulu, can be said to be an already experienced driver in the F3 figures. The beginning of the season is already the fourth in the various F3 series. Pasma drove the Formula Renault Eurocup (tenth) in 2019, last year the F3 Regional series (fourth and also four race wins) and from the beginning of the year the Asian F3 series where she was fourth and grabbed a few race wins.

“The Asian F3 series also included drivers driving the F2 series this season. I was able to race well with them, ”says Pasma.

Pasma has set a goal for this season in the overall medal points.

“It’s a realistic goal, meaning last year’s ranking needs to be improved. There are ten drivers in the series who can win. ”

Test runs run during the season also promise success.

“In the Barcelona tests, I was the fastest on the first day and the second fastest on the second day. In Imola, I was in the top5 pace, although no time was actually sought. ”

Last October, Patrik Pasma aired the victory in the F3 Regional series race in Monza.­

Pasma with his backing troops already considered a place in the FIA ​​F3 series for this season, but did not move there yet.

“There should be on the top3 team. If you drive outside the top5 places, no one will name others. If you drive in a mid-range stable and have maybe ten on your best day, that’s not really enough. It goes to a large sum for a mere run. That’s why I came up with this option. ”

However, the ultimate goal as a motor athlete is clear.

“A distant dream is to get into Formula 1 sometimes, but it requires more than just good driving.”

Motorsport outside Pasma is a college student and will head to the army in Santahamina for the rest of the year. There are no study plans for him right now.

“I look at this card [autourheilun] until the end.”

William Alatalo, a clear career plan

Ilmajoki resident William Alatalo, 18 (turns 19 in April), drove a Formula Renault Eurocup (eighth) last season, so he is already familiar with F3 cars. The biggest difference from last season is that the F3 Regional is driven with Pirelli tires, which have better traction than Hankook tires used in the Eurocup.

“It’s pretty different to drive like last year when the tires hold much better. The car looks good. Arden [Alatalon talli] knew how to put the adjustments in order right away. ”

According to Alatalo, the test days went reasonably well, but there was still room for improvement.

“I was among about five, maybe about a couple of seconds from ten to the top was the difference. I should still find the speed to be at the same pace as the tip. ”

Alatalo ended up with Arden Motorsport after quite long negotiations. The agreement was signed at the beginning of the year. Now the goal is to win prizes.

“Every race should take a prize place, which would result in the top three even in the common points.”

William Alatalo plans to move to the FIA ​​F3 series next year.­

Alatalo was already planning the FIA ​​F3 series for this year, but funding has not yet been arranged. He plans to move there next year.

“The budget will double.”

This is how Alatalo has made his career plan: in 2022 to F3, in 2023 to F2 and in 2024 either a second season in F2 and or already a jump to F1.

“The higher you go, the bigger the budget goes. The same problem will continue for a long time to come. ”

Alatalo is studying at Kuortane Sports High School and should graduate as a student in a year. Due to race and test trips, courses are missed and school books have not been taken a look abroad.

“I’m trying to get through this somehow, but it’s not easy when there is more to life.”

William Alatalo drove during the test runs in Imola from 17 to 18. March.­

Elias Seppänen, first F3 season

Elias Seppänen, 17, who lives in Helsinki, will start the first season in the F3 class. Last season, he drove the German ADAC F4 series Ralf Schumacherin and Gerhard Ungarin in the US Racing team owned by. In the end points, Seppänen was third and won one race.

However, Seppänen’s F3 car is not completely new, as he drove one F3 race last year. Compared to F4, the difference is significant.

“Perhaps most of all, the car is much bigger and more powerful. However, there have been no surprises, ”says Seppänen.

Seppänen believes that those who have competed in the series before have some advantage, especially from the beginning of the season.

“There’s always little benefit to it if you’ve driven the same series for several years. He knows the car and the tracks well. ”

However, the goal for the season’s races is clear: “Whenever a race is run, the goal is to win.”

What is also new to Seppänen is that he then drives in the Finnish stable of his karting times.

“There is no difference in that other than that Finnish is spoken inside the stable.”

The stable also has a German driver …

“We still speak Finnish. Well, he speaks English. ”

Elias Seppänen will drive his first season in an F3 series car.­

Even with a blacksmith there is a clear goal of how the career should progress.

“Next up would be the FIA ​​F3 and F2 series. If all goes well, then in the end F1. ”

If the F1 career ever grooves, a small common denominator can be found in the F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen with. Seppänen is studying at the Omnia in Espoo with a car mechanic. Räikkönen also studied to be a car mechanic before his F1 career, but his studies were interrupted.