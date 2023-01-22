The cultural heritage linked to motorsport and car design is once again entering schools. She left today, Friday 20 January, from IAD extension (Institute of Applied Art and Design) in Turin the second edition of “Sharing historic car knowledge”, cycle of lessons promoted by Gino Macaluso Foundation for Historic Cars with the aim of renewing in the new generations the interest in the cultural heritage linked to the history of the automobile. A project that will involve the students of Universities, Design Academies and Higher Instituteswith thematic lectures by high-profile industry personalities.

Names like Mike Robinson, highly successful automotive designer, with a career that has seen him leave his mark on brands such as Bertone, Fiat and Lancia. Precisely the American designer, from whose pen came cars such as Fiat Bravo and Bravathe Lancia Y and the Jaguar B99met the Transportation Design students of the IAAD Turin office today, giving them an exciting dive into the history of car design, which he partly contributed to writing himself. A meeting that kicked off the second edition of the cycle “Sharing Historic Car Knowledge”, created with the support of Chamber of Commerce of TurinOf ACI Automobile Club of Italy And Historical ICAwhich features the collection – among the most important in the world – of the Gino Macaluso Foundation for Historic Carswhose rally sports cars, track cars and grand touring cars have marked the history of sport and automotive style.

In the wake of the success of the first edition, which involved almost 450 students And teachers of the caliber of Giorgio Giugiaro And Miki Biasionthe new appointments will involve, among others, Emmanuel Pirroa former racing driver with a career in Formula 1 and with 5 victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the engineer Victor Robertialumnus of the Polytechnic and designer of Lancia Delta Safari, Lancia Rally 037, Delta S4 and LC2, Sergio Limoneengineer formerly responsible for the vehicle design and testing sector at Abarth, e Sergio Martinetto, mechanic of the Lancia Racing Department. Teachers who will bring their experience to the students of Automotive Engineering of the Polytechnic of Turin, of the IPSIA “Dalmazio Birago”, Mechanical section, of the ITIS “Amedeo Avogadro”, of the Transportation Design courses of the IAAD and of the IED (European Institute del Design) and the engineering students of MUNER (Motorvehicle University of Emilia-Romagna), helping to renew the passion for motor sport and car design in young people and in the new generations.

As already during the first edition, held in the first half of 2022, the Gino Macaluso Foundation for Historic Cars will make available to students not only its collection of cars, but also thespecialized mechanical workshop in their restoration and maintenance, in addition to know-how of the mechanics and the Scientific Committee, made up of engineers, professionals and drivers of international standing who have linked their careers to the cars in the collection.