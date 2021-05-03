Motorsport American motorsport legend Bobby Unser is dead – winning the Indy 500 three times

Track driving won the legendary Indianapolis 500 race three times Bobby Unser is dead, told the Indy race organizer on Monday. Unser, who died at home in Albuquerque on Sunday, was 87 years old.

The American Unser won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975, and 1981. He and his little brother Al Unser are the only brother-in-law to win Indy, Al is one of three drivers who have won Indyn four times. The Unser dynasty was continued by Ali’s son Al Unser Jr. defeating Indy in 1992 and 1994.

Bobby The last of Unser’s victories, the 1981 title, is one of the most talked about and controversial in the long history of the Indy 500.

Unser won the F1 champion Mario Andrettin 5.18 seconds, but the jury saw Unser guilty of breaking the rules at the exit of the depot and dropped Unser second after Andrett.

Unser and his team appealed the decision, and just over four months later, Unser was declared the winner.