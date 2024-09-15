Motorsport | Accident in Eurajoki – a racing car derailed into the crowd

Motorsport|A rare accident happened in the race for the everyman class in Eurajoki.

Racing car derailed from the track into the audience in the everyman class race on Satakunta’s Eurajoki on Sunday.

Be the first to report on it People of Satakunta. According to the newspaper, at least one person was injured in the accident. The police informed later Sunday, that according to its information, the injured person’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Satakunta Kansan’s photographer who was there Marko Hietikko says that one of the racing cars derailed into the crowd.

“The car derailed from the track next to the grandstand at the point where there is a path for service cars to the track. There were a dozen people watching the race, and at least one man was injured,” says Hietikko.

Police said that the injured person was a race official who flew to the ground through the hood of the car.

The accident happened when two cars collided during the initial acceleration. As a result of the collision, the steering of the other car failed.

According to Satakunta Kansa, the race on the Koivuniemi track in Eurajoki was temporarily suspended due to an accident.

The police are investigating the course of events and whether there is reason to suspect a crime in the matter.