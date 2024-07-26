Motorsport | A great debut from formula promise Tuukka Tapose

Motorsport|Tuukka Taponen will drive his first race in the F3 series on Saturday.

Finland formula promise Tuukka Taponen debuts this weekend in the F3 series.

The French ART team invited Taponen, 17, to Belgium to accompany the Bulgarian to the Spa race weekend Nikola Tsolovwho is serving his one-race suspension.

Taponen, who belongs to Ferrari’s junior academy, drove quite promisingly in Friday’s practice, finishing sixth at best. In qualifying, Taponen was in 13th place in the end, when 30 drivers start the race.

Taponen also left behind the other two drivers of the ART team. Dutch Laurens van Hoepen leaves square 15, Australian Christian Mansell on the other hand, from square 20.

The pole position was taken by the British driver of the Rodin Motorsport team Callum I couldwhose top time of 2.04.321 Taponen was just over 0.4 seconds behind.

The F3 class sprint race is run on Saturday, while the actual race is on Sunday. This season, Taponen is driving in the Formula Regional European Championship series, where he is currently second in the World Championship points. The series is led by a Brazilian Rafael Camara 50 points ahead of Tapose.