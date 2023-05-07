Motorsport | A dangerous road in the middle of Helsinki led five young men to their deaths

The last start of the zoo races on May 19, 1963. In front, a white Brabham driven by Curt Lincoln.

The zoo rides were a huge public success between 1932 and 1963. There were five fatal crashes in the races, none of them in the Kuolemankurve that refers to it. The races were one of the most significant events in Finland, which time eventually passed.

Vernal the weather has attracted almost 60,000 people to the Zoo track in Helsinki to once again enjoy the spectacular thrill show, the Zoo’s times.

The birch trees have mouse ears. It’s Sunday, May 19, 1963 and the 25th celebration competition of the Zoo races. The competition has been reformed, and significant changes have been made to the car classes.