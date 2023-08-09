F1 2026 engines, Ben Sulayem-Horner clash

“One of the big problems of the impact of the 2026 regulations is the weight, which will increase largely due to the cells: the dimensions of the batteries are colossal for the 2026 regulations, you have to look at the ratio between the electrical and thermal power, to be sure of don’t create a Frankenstein monster“. With these words the Red Bull team principal Chris Horner he had raised the alarm about the new power units that will come into force from 2026, the regulation of which has already been approved and published by the FIA.

The key concept is once again that of sustainability: the next generation of power units aims to help reduce CO2 emissions, it is set on an electric power three times that of the current one and a 50-50 balance between electric and thermal. The risks are that of seeing a further increase in weight (now the minimum value is 798 kg, a decade ago it was 642 kg), while cars and races could definitely change their face. Horner has called for the balance to be 60-40 in favor of thermal power, but Federal President Mohammed Ben Sulayem appeared intransigent in this respect.

The words of Ben Sulayem

“I respect Horner’s opinion, I spoke to him in Hungary and he didn’t seem very interested in percentages. I have to think about what can be good for the majority of teams and for sport in general: we are thinking about these new engines to reduce C02 emissions by 80%“, these are the words reported by the Germans of Motorsport-Total.

Less high top speeds

The new power units will see the output of the MGU-K electric motor go from 120 to 350 kW, with the hybrid part needing more energy to be powered. And since the MGU-H, the second electric generator currently connected to the turbo, will disappear in 2026, the only way is to exploit the endothermic engine as a generator, diverting part of the power produced by the wheels to the battery, with the consequence of having cars less fast on the straights: according to some simulations, at Monza and Spa, which lack braking areas in which to recharge the battery with only the electric generator, it will be necessary to give up part of the thrust of the internal combustion engine to such a point as to reach lower top speeds than at Montecarlo.