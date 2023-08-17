2026: the litmus test for Red Bull

“A pity that it ended like this with Honda, they made a great engine”. Max Verstappen thus commented the agreement entered into by the Japanese giant with Aston Martin for the official supply of power units starting from 2026 when a new regulation at the level of engines will make its debut in F1 which will mark the farewell to the MGU-H and the increase preponderance of the electrical component over the thermal one.

Behind the farewell between Honda and Red Bull, the latter has relative faults given that at the end of 2020 the Japanese company had communicated its withdrawal from F1 at the end of 2021 due to the pandemic and company reasoning aimed at pursuing and giving priority to industrial renewal to pursue the zero carbon emissions goal by 2030. Subsequently Honda had second thoughts and at that point Red Bull was too far ahead in the project linked to the foundation of the new engine division to finally be independent from that point of view as well.

The Red Bull power units will make their debut in 2026 on the Red Bulls and on the current AlphaTauris and will be the first examples of a project that finally sees everything built in Milton Keynes to the delight of Adrian Newey, who will not have to compromise with anyone in terms of dimensions and measures. Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulenhas no doubts that Red Bull will make competitive powertrains: “If in the end the agreement with Porsche didn’t materialise, it’s because Red Bull is convinced it has laid the foundations for a winning project. The no to Porsche is proof of the vision of the Anglo-Austrian team”Vermeulen’s words reached by the Dutch newspaper Formule1.nl.

Helmut Marko even went further by unbalancing himself and not a little on the state of the art of the Red Bull 2026 power unit: “We have involved engineers from Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Cosworth, we have Ford as a partner, we have top-level personnel on the combustion engine and two very brilliant minds on the electric side. It’s August and we’re running a complete combustion engine with MGU-K and battery: there we are miles ahead of Ferrari and Audi“.