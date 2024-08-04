In the era of artificial intelligence, Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 50 Ultraa device that takes the high-end experience to the next level with its sophisticated design, power and advanced camera system.

He Motorola Edge 50 Ultra It stands out for its refined and elegant design, available in a range of Pantone colors that will catch the attention of any user. 6.67-inch display with pOLED technology and one 1220×2712 (1.5K) resolution offers a cinema-quality viewing experience.

Additionally, the 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth viewing, ideal for gaming and multimedia content. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection ensures greater resistance to accidental falls, combining aesthetics and durability in a single device.

Inside, the Edge 50 Pro It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which promises greater efficiency than its predecessor. With 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, This smartphone is ready to handle multiple applications and simultaneous tasks without any problems. From high-demand games to intensive multitasking, the Edge 50 Pro presents itself as a robust and reliable option for the most demanding users.

One of the highlights of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is its camera system. Equipped with a 16MP camera setup, three lenses of 50MP + 50MP + 64MPthis device raises the bar for mobile photography. The main camera, assisted by artificial intelligence through moto ai technology, makes it easy to capture images with exceptional clarity and detail. In addition, its impressive 100x optical zoom It allows you to zoom in on distant objects with great precision, surpassing the capabilities of many of its competitors.

For those interested in fashion and personalization, the Edge 50 Pro offers unique features. Thanks to its artificial intelligence technology, users can generate wallpapers and themes that reflect their personal style, making each device truly unique.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is available in a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage at a price of $19,999 MXN. It can be purchased through Motorola’s online store, positioning itself as an attractive option for those looking for a high-end smartphone with advanced technology and a distinguished design.

With these features, this device is destined to become a benchmark in the high-end smartphone market, satisfying the needs of the most demanding users.