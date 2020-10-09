Motorola is going to do a special event today. In this event, the company is also about to launch home appliances such as fridges and washing machines with its new 4K Smart TV. This event will start at 3 pm. If the Flipkart teaser page is to be believed, in this event the company will also launch Smart Home Appliances. Motorola will be selling all these products on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.Motorola is also going to do live streaming of this launch event. You can watch this launch event by clicking on the video link below.

Two TVs with 4K resolution will be launched

It has been confirmed that the Smart TV which Motorola is about to launch today will have MediaTek MT9602 chipset. According to the reports, the company will launch two TVs with 4K resolution. These TVs will be of 43 inches and 55 inches. These smart TVs have Dolby Atmos 3D and 360 degree surround sound. Both TVs will come with a thin bezel and bottom stand.

Sale will start next week

It is being told that apart from these two TVs, the company can launch 32 inch HD and 40 inch full HD TV. These TVs in the budget segment have dual-band Wi-Fi and motion-blur reduction feature. Motorola’s new TV will be on Flipkart Big Billion Day, starting on October 16. Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale will run till October 21.