Poised between smartphone and wearable, Motorola announces the project of a folding screen device that will lend itself to innovative ways of use.
On October 25, 2023, at Lenovo Tech World ’23 In Austin, Texas, Motorola unveiled new innovations in smartphone technologies, continuing its commitment to evolving consumer experiences.
The company has distinguished itself for notable advances in flexible display technology, with the recent RAZR 40 Ultra, one of the most advanced foldable devices on the market today.
The innovations presented see the integration of artificial intelligence in various aspects of the devices, including camera, battery, display and performance; but what attracts the most attention is a very particular display presented by the Lenovo-owned company.
The display suitable for every occasion
Motorola has unveiled a new adaptive display concept that looks like a step up from a prototype Lenovo showed off in 2016.
Bringing into play the vast wealth of experience accumulated in the sector of foldable and rollable devices, the new device will mount a foldable and “adaptive” FHD+ pOLED display which can be shaped according to the user’s needs.
It will allow for multiple modes of use: lying flat, the 6.9-inch pOLED display will offer a traditional Android experience, while in the upright position the device can be adjusted to run a more compact, yet full-featured version of Android on a 4-inch display. .6 inches.
But the news is that the adaptive screen can be wrapped around the wristas if it were a bracelet or a watch.
A marketing photo from Motorola, the one you find at the head of the article, shows this foldable/rollable smartphone with the lower part acting as a base and the folded upper part acting as a smart display, in a configuration useful for positioning on a table.
New applications for artificial intelligence
Motorola also presented a series of new concepts related to artificial intelligence.
Understanding the importance of personalization for consumers, the company created a generative artificial intelligence model that operates directly on the device.
The name of the virtual assistant developed with Lenovo, both for PCs and smartphones, will be MotoAI.
This AI model is designed forcontinuous user learning to offer a personalized knowledge base while ensuring privacy protection.
Among the AI-based models, one was presented real-time scanning that improves document quality minimizing creases and shadows.
There is also a template that provides a summary of the text for quick understanding of long documents and a “Privacy Content Obfuscation” feature that uses AI to protect user data by identifying and obfuscating sensitive areas, for example when operating on social media and supposedly also when using apps banking.
Finally, interaction with the camera will allow users to take photos of their outfits to obtain unique images generated by artificial intelligence that reflect the user’s styleand use them as wallpapers.
