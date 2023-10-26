Poised between smartphone and wearable, Motorola announces the project of a folding screen device that will lend itself to innovative ways of use.

On October 25, 2023, at Lenovo Tech World ’23 In Austin, Texas, Motorola unveiled new innovations in smartphone technologies, continuing its commitment to evolving consumer experiences.

The company has distinguished itself for notable advances in flexible display technology, with the recent RAZR 40 Ultra, one of the most advanced foldable devices on the market today. The innovations presented see the integration of artificial intelligence in various aspects of the devices, including camera, battery, display and performance; but what attracts the most attention is a very particular display presented by the Lenovo-owned company.

The display suitable for every occasion Motorola has already brought innovations to the world of foldables with the Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra Motorola has unveiled a new adaptive display concept that looks like a step up from a prototype Lenovo showed off in 2016. Bringing into play the vast wealth of experience accumulated in the sector of foldable and rollable devices, the new device will mount a foldable and "adaptive" FHD+ pOLED display which can be shaped according to the user's needs. It will allow for multiple modes of use: lying flat, the 6.9-inch pOLED display will offer a traditional Android experience, while in the upright position the device can be adjusted to run a more compact, yet full-featured version of Android on a 4-inch display. .6 inches. But the news is that the adaptive screen can be wrapped around the wristas if it were a bracelet or a watch.

A marketing photo from Motorola, the one you find at the head of the article, shows this foldable/rollable smartphone with the lower part acting as a base and the folded upper part acting as a smart display, in a configuration useful for positioning on a table.