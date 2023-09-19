The developments in technology do not stop, and one of the most prestigious brands on the market has several important launches ready. Motorola is in the process of preparing for the launch of its new tablet, the Moto Tab G84after recently having presented the Moto G84 smartphone.

This next addition to the company’s device catalog promises a series of interesting features. According to information shared by Appuals, the Motorola’s Moto Tab G84 will emerge as the successor to the previous model, the Moto Tab G70.

One of the highlights of this gadget will be its screen, which is estimated to have a size of approximately 10 inches. Additionally, support for a stylus has been announced, suggesting a focus on productivity and versatility.

Features of the Moto Tab G84

When it comes to multimedia capabilities, the Moto Tab G84 It will be equipped with an 8 megapixel main camera, which will allow users to capture important moments with adequate quality. Likewise, it will stand out for its sound quality, as it will have JBL stereo speakers and Dolby Audio technology, which promises an immersive and rich audio experience.

In terms of connectivity and practical utility, the tablet will offer connectors for a case and a keyboard, making it a versatile option for those who need to work or study on the go.

It will also have a USB-C portwhich is standard on most modern devices, and a SIM card slot, suggesting the possibility of mobile connectivity.

When will the new Motorola tablet be launched?

However, regarding the release date of the Moto Tab G84, unfortunately no precise information has been provided yet. It is speculated that could be presented to the public in the months of October or Novemberbut there is no official confirmation about it.

Motorola is expanding its product line with the upcoming arrival of the Moto Tab G84, a tablet that promises to stand out for its screen, multimedia capabilities and versatility. Exact details about its launch will be available in the near future, so tech enthusiasts will need to stay tuned for updates from the company.