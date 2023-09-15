In a September full of news, Motorola expands the Edge and Moto G families with a series of new models that can also participate in the new “Trade In” program designed for those who want to replace their smartphone. The most refined model is the edge 40 neo, characterized by an ultra-thin design (7.76 mm), curved edges that make it easy to hold and high resistance to shocks and immersions (it has IP68 certification) . Featuring a 50MP Ultra Pixel camera sensor with instant focus technology with significantly improved low-light performance, the edge 40 neo offers a 6.5″ ultrawide pOLED display with infinite contrast with deeper blacks and brighter colors. vivid images and a refresh rate of 120 Hz: the brightness of up to 1300 nits allows you to see the screen optimally even in direct sunlight.

Powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging function, the new smartphone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor and 5G network connections, which guarantee greater bandwidth and lower latency, and offers Lenovo CO2 Offset services for offset CO2 emissions by reducing them over their average life cycle and support climate action projects around the world. Furthermore, the device features 100% plastic-free packaging and thanks to the collaboration with agood company, motorola edge 40 neo also comes with a 100% plant-based cover. Each case perfectly matches the Pantone color chosen for each Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

The new edge – powered by stock Android 13 – offers, among other things, the new Moto Secure improvements that increase protection levels with the ability to scan for possible threats and alert users to the integrity of the device’s firmware, while a software within the app identifies and warns consumers of potential threats associated with suspicious links or websites before they even open the page. Motorola edge 40 neo is already available in Italy at the price of 399.90 euros and allows you to participate in the new “Trade In” program (with exchange of the old mobile phone) which provides for a supervaluation of 100 euros, for purchases until October 31st . The program also applies to the other two models just presented, the Moto g84 5G (available in the new Pantone ‘Viva Magenta’ color) with 6.5″ pOLED display and soft vegan leather finish, ‘powered’ by a Snapdragon 695 processor 5G with speeds up to 2.2 GHz, and the Moto g54 5G, with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor. The two models are available for 299.90 and 229.90 euros respectively.