“The two new smartphones we are launching these days are the symbol of a Motorola relaunch that is progressing very well.” This was underlined by Carlo Barlocco, Executive Director and General Manager of Motorola in Italy, when meeting the press on the occasion of the presentation of the new top of the foldable range, the Razr 50 and the 50 Ultra, the latter offered with a 4″ external display. evidence of a challenge to the premium that is proceeding without hesitation. “In Italy – he acknowledges – we are the second Android vendor after Samsung and in volume we have risen to around a 14% share with one million smartphones delivered in Italy last year”.

“With the Moto G range – recalls Barlocco – we are very strong in the under 300 euro range but now we want to take another small step forward, raising the range in which we operate: in recent months the Edge range has started to change our mix, becoming more and more important” especially in terms of turnover while the Razr are the testimony.

In this challenge, he underlines, “the new products are the summary of what we are doing: Motorola today is not just technology and content, but also ’emotions’, from sustainable materials to new colours, but above all with artificial intelligence available both in form proprietary ‘Moto AI’, but also with Gemini” due to the historic relationships with Google. “We are the first to offer it on the external screen of the smartphone, which thus replicates the contents of the internal display 100%”. Motorola is giving away three months of Gemini Advanced, Google’s premium artificial intelligence model.

However, the contents are all there, in particular with the Razr 50 Ultra which improves performance, photographic and beyond, thanks to the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 processor and two 50MP rear cameras, a wide angle with OIS and a tele with 2X zoom.

As mentioned, the new pOLED external display is 4″, not very ‘thirsty’ when using the Always On Display with a 4,000mAh battery which guarantees reassuring autonomy. Despite being IPX8 certified Gorilla Glass Victus, for greater peace of mind the The display is protected for 12 months thanks to a promotion for those who purchase the Razr 50 Ultra by July 31st. The warranty must be activated by August 15th. The internal screen is 6.9″: an improvement in brightness is evident for both compared to the 40 Ultra. On the memory front we move to 12GB of RAM and 512GB for the internal one, which is now UFS 4.0. The already good opening hinge has been improved while the progress on the ‘row’ of the internal display is there but almost imperceptible. As you can see, a step forward on the Razr 40 Ultra which is not accompanied by a leap in the price list which starts at 1199 euros, while in July the cheaper Razr 50 will arrive at 899 euros (with 3.6 inch external display and Dimensity 7300X chipset MediaTek).