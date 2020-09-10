Moto razor 5g

Motorola Razr 5G foldable smartphone has been launched. This phone coming in single RAM and storage variant has Snapdragon processor. The phone comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera and OLED display. This phone is being described as the successor of the Moto Razr foldable phone launched last year. So let’s know about this phone in detail.The phone has been launched in only 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variants. Its price is $ 1399.99 (about 1.02 lakh rupees). Its sale will first start in China and some European markets. In other countries of the world including India, the company can make this phone available by the end of October.



Specifications of Motorola Razor 5G

The phone has a 6.2-inch plastic OLED main screen with 2142×876 pixel resolution. This foldable display comes with an aspect ratio of 21: 9. For better and clean fold, the company has used the updated hinge design in the display of this phone. The company claims that the phone’s display can be folded and unfolded up to 2 lakh times without spoiling.

BSNL’s bang plan, 2 GB data and free calling for Rs 49

The phone has a 2.7-inch OLED secondary display with 600×800 pixel resolution. The aspect ratio of this display is 4: 3. This display is mounted on the front flip panel of the phone so that users can check notifications without unfolding the phone. Snapdragon 765G SoC processor has been given in this phone, which comes with 256 GB of internal memory. This phone with 8 GB RAM cannot be fitted with a micro SD card.

Moto E7 Plus smartphone with 48MP camera and 5000mAh battery, learn price

For photography, the phone has a 48-megapixel primary camera with quad-pixel technology. This camera comes with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus technology. This camera is given upwards on the flip panel of the phone and hence it can also be used as a selfie camera. The phone has a dedicated 20-megapixel camera for selfie and video calls. It is located inside the notch in the primary foldable screen. To give power to the phone, it has a 2800mAh battery, which comes with 15 W Turbo Power Fast Charging.