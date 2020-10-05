Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Phone has been launched in India. The Motorola razor launched on Monday has 5G support and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The Motorola Razr 5G is an upgraded variant of the company’s current Motorola Razr. The new Moto phone has a ‘Quick View’ display in which instant notifications can be seen. This phone is made of metal and glass body.The Motorola Razor 5G has been launched in India for Rs 1,24,999. This phone will be found in polished graphite color. Pre-booking for the handset has started from today. The phone sale will begin on October 12 at Flipkart and all major retail stores.

Under the launch offer, Motorola Razor 5G will get an instant discount of Rs 10,000 for buying HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit and Credit Card through EMI transaction. Jio customers can also get double data benefit on an annual plan of Rs 4,999. Apart from this, unlimited services are also being provided by Jio for one year at no extra charge. Motorola has recently reduced the price of Motorola Razr (2019) to Rs 94,999.

Motorola Razr 5G: Specifications

The Motorola Razor 5G has a 6.2-inch plastic oiled display with a resolution of 876×2142 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21: 9. The phone has a 2.7-inch secondary OLED display above the flip panel. Its aspect ratio is 4: 3. Motorola Razor 5G has an Octa-core Snapdragon 765 processor and Adreno 620 GPU for graphics. The phone has 8 GB RAM. The handset has 256 GB inbuilt storage. There is no option to increase storage via microSD card.

This dual sim phone of Motorola runs on My UX with Android 10. To give power to the phone, a 2800mAh battery is provided which supports 15 Watt turbopower fast charging. The phone comes with a water-repellent coating and is easy to use with one hand.

The Motorola Razor 5G has a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor with aperture F / 1.7. The camera comes with optical image stabilization (OIS) and supports lay autofocus technology. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel secondary sensor above the foldable display.

For connectivity, the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The handset has a fingerprint sensor at the front. Apart from this, accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor and barometer are provided. The dimensions of the Motorola Razr 5G are 169.2×72.6×7.9 millimeters open while folded is 91.7×72.6×16 millimeters. The handset weighs 192 grams.

