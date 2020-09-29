Motorola is about to bring its foldable phone Razr 5G to India soon. The company has shared the teaser video of this phone on social media. Also, in the teaser video, the company has also screened several home appliances, including front loading washing machine, double-door refrigerator, smart TV and a split air conditioner. In the last of this video, the company has written ‘Coming Soon’.

According to a report, this smartphone can knock in India next month. Also, the company is going to expand its home appliances lineup in India. These products are expected to arrive in the Indian market before the festive season.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications

This phone from Motorola has a 6.2-inch pOLED display, which has a resolution of 2142×876 pixels. The phone has a 2.7-inch secondary OLED display on the outside, on which you can see selfie preview, navigation directions and notifications. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. This phone has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. At the same time, it has a 2800mAh battery, which comes with 15W fast charging support. The phone has a 48-megapixel primary and 20-megapixel front camera.

This may be the price

This phone is considered to be an upgrade version of Motorola Razr. It was launched by the company last year. At the same time, Motorola Razr 5G launched the company globally on 9 September. Its price has been fixed at $ 1,399 i.e. around Rs 1,03,000. This phone is available in blush gold, polished graphite and liquid mercury color options. It is believed that in India, the price of this phone can be more than one lakh rupees.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will compete

Motorola’s phone will compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in the Indian market. It is a premium foldable smartphone of the company, it has a 6.7-inch portable display. This phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ octa-core SoC processor with 5G version. It has 8GB RAM and 256 GB memory. This phone has a 3300 mAh battery for power, which supports 15 W fast charging. For photography, this phone has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, while for selfies, it has a 10-megapixel punch hole camera. The price of this phone is also more than one lakh rupees.

