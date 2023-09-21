After several days of expectation, Motorola has announced the arrival of two new devices from the popular Moto G series to the Mexican market. These new smartphones, called moto g84 5G and moto g54 5Gstand out for their innovative design and attractive features, being the new revelations of the mid-range Moto G line, accessible to many budgets.

The Motorola’s Moto G line is a renowned series of smartphones that has stood out over the years for offering high-quality mid-range devices at affordable prices. These phones are characterized by their elegant design, a balance between performance and price, and a variety of innovative features that address the needs of a wide audience of users.

The Moto G line’s tech devices have been praised for their durability, intuitive user experience, and advanced photography capabilities, making it a popular choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable device. These are the new Moto G from Motorola, which arrive shortly before the launch of Apple’s iPhone 15.

Relevant specifications of the Moto g84 5G

The moto g84 5G comes with a striking design that combines a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a variety of finish options, including vegan leather and colors designed in collaboration with Pantone. The “Viva Magenta” model in particular, with its vegan leather, radiates a vibrant color that is sure to turn heads.

Additionally, the “Arctic Blue” model features an elegant vegan leather finish, while the “Space Black” version stands out with its matte glass casing, adding a touch of sophistication.

The moto g84 5G stands out for its design with vegan leather options and vibrant colors, as well as its high-resolution cameras and long-lasting battery. Photo: Motorola.

In terms of photography, the moto g84 5G impresses with its high-quality cameras. It includes a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 16 MP selfie camera, guaranteeing sharp and vibrant images.

The autonomy of the device is also notable, with a 5000 mAh battery that promises all-day performance. Besides, the fast charging with TurboPower 30 ensures efficient recharging.

Features of the Moto g54 5G

The moto g54 5G is distinguished by its impressive 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. These features ensure an immersive visual experience with exceptional resolution and fluidity. The device also offers a high-quality audio experience with Dolby Atmos sound, Spatial Sound by Motorola, and stereo speakers.

Regarding performance, the moto g54 5G is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7020 and an octa-core processor that reaches frequencies of up to 2.2 GHz. Its 5000 mAh battery and TurboPower fast charging function ensure reliable operation throughout the day.

The moto g54 5G offers an immersive high-resolution display, powerful performance with its MediaTek processor, and advanced photography features. Photo: Motorola.

In the photography section, the device incorporates a 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and Quad Pixel technology, allowing you to capture vibrant images even in low light conditions. The 16 MP front camera includes Face Beauty function to improve self-portraits.

The design of the moto g54 5G is distinguished by its aluminum cover that emulates the appearance of glass, and is available in a version with vegan leather that offers protection against splashes and spills of water.

Price and availability of the new Moto G in Mexico

Motorola’s new Moto G series devices are now available in Mexico. They can be purchased through the official Motorola website or from the main authorized operators in the country. Prices are as follows:

Moto g84 5G: $5,999 MXN, available in Space Black, Arctic Blue and Viva Magenta.

Moto g54 5G: $5,499 MXN, available in Indigo Blue, Mint Green, Space Black and Arctic Blue.

Motorola continues to offer attractive options for Mexican consumers with these new Moto G series devices, combining elegant design, powerful photography capabilities and reliable performance at competitive prices.