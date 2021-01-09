What Motorola has managed to find its niche in the mid-rangeDesigning smartphones that stand out for some particular aspect is something that at this point no one can argue. It is true that it is also directing part of its efforts towards the high-end range, and that in this regard 2021 promises to be a very interesting year, but the key to its resurgence in recent years is undoubtedly its extensive catalog of devices. with competitive prices and that take some element of the high range to take it to the average.

The latest example of this is in the three devices presented by Motorola shortly before the start of CES 2021 (more and more manufacturers are anticipating this event with their announcements), which come to renew some of the manufacturer’s most popular ranges. These are the three models presented.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Its name leaves little room for the imagination. And is that the most characteristic element of this Motorola Moto G Stylus is its pointing device, a stylus It is used in combination with Motorola software that allows you to get the most out of it. And it makes special sense that this complement is included with this particular model, since it is the one with the largest screen in the Moto G family, with its 6.8 inches with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 points).

For the rest, it has a single configuration around a Snapdragon 678 SoC, 4 gigs of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage (expandable through a MicroSD card) and has a 4,000 milliamp battery, a main camera consisting of four elements and its price in the US market is $ 299.

screen 6.8 inch LCD; 2,400 x 1,080 px SoC Snapdragon 678 Memory 4 gigabytes Storage 128 gigabytes Main chamber 48 megapixels, f / 1.7

8 megapixels, f / 2.2

2 megapixels, f / 2.4

2 megapixels, Frontal camera 16 megapixels ,, f / 2.2 Drums 4,000 milliamps Dimensions and weight 170 x 78 x 8.9 millimeters; 213 grams

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

As you can see in its specifications, with the Moto G Power we talk about a device specially designed to offer a really high autonomy. Key to this is, of course, its 5,000 milliamp battery, a thousand more than the G Stylus, despite the fact that this G Power is more humble in all respects. Thanks to this combination, Motorola claims that the Moto G Power can stay up to three days without being charged.

Working thanks to its SoC Snapdragon 662This G Power does have variants determined by the memory, which can be 3 or 4 gigabytes, and the storage capacity, 32 or 64 gigabytes. It loses an element in the main camera in front of the G Stylus, while the front one reduces the resolution of its sensor by half, staying at 8 megapixels. Its price in the North American market is $ 249.

screen 6.6 inch LCD; 1,600 x 720 pixels Processor Snapdragon 662 Memory 3/4 gigabytes Storage 32/64 gigabytes Main chamber 48 mega-pixels, f / 1.7

2 mega-pixels, f / 2.4

2 megapixels Frontal camera 8 mega-pixels, f / 2.0 Drums 5,000 milliamps Dimensions and weight 165 x 76 x 9.3 millimeters; 206 grams

Motorola Moto G Play (2021)

If the two previous models stood out for the stylus and for its battery respectively, in the case of the Moto G Play Motorola has designed it with one key factor in mind: price. That explains that it shares a battery with the G Power, but that the rest of its specifications are lower. It is a fairly humble proposal, but one that can find a fit among users who do not want to spend too much money on a smartphone.

Like the Moto G Stylus, for this G Play Motorola only offers a single configuration based on a Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3 gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of storage. It has a two-element main camera and a five-megapixel front camera and its price in the US market is $ 169.

screen 6.4 inch LCD; 1,600 x 720 px SoC Snapdragon 460 Memory 3 gigabytes Storage 32 gigabytes Main chamber 13 megapixels, f / 2.0

2 megapixels, f / 2.4 Frontal camera 5 megapixels, f / 2.2 Drums 5,000 milliamps Dimensions and weight 166 x 76 x 9.3 millimeters; 204 grams

More information: Motorola (US)