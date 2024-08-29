Today, Motorola officially presented its new smartphone models, which effectively meet the needs of every user.
Today is a day full of announcements for Motorola, which for the occasion presents 4 new smartphone models, with different technical specifications and features to meet the needs of every type of consumer as much as possible. We are talking about respectively Motorola Edge 50, Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Moto G55 And Moto G35: let’s discover the main characteristics together, case by case.
Moto G55 and Moto G35: All your entertainment at your fingertips
One of the most appreciated features of both models is the 5G connectivitywhich ensures high download and upload speed when you are on the move. In the case of Motorola Moto G55the smartphone features a 6.49-inch diagonal displayunlike the Moto G35 which instead offers a display of 6.72 inches. Both boast a refresh rate of 170 Hzthus ensuring maximum fluidity and dynamism for every possible context, from films to TV series.
The sound department is also excellent in this case, enriched by the presence of stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmosto provide a more immersive audio experience than ever before. Both models feature a battery of 5000 mAh capacityensuring complete autonomy throughout the day. Added to this are the fast charging features, from 30W in the case of Moto G55 and from 18 W in the case of G35.
Motorola Moto G55 comes in the colors respectively Forest Grey, Smokey Green And Twilight Purple. On the other hand, Motorola Moto G35 features the shades Leaf Green, Guava Red, Midnight Black and finally Sage Green. Motorola Moto G55 will be available on the Italian market starting from second half of Septemberat a price of 279 euros. Motorola Moto G35, on the other hand, will be available in the same period at the price of 199.99 euros for the version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storageAnd 249.99 euros for the version from 8GB and 256GB of memory.
#Motorola #presents #Edge #Neo #Edge #Moto #G55 #Moto #G35 #details #models
Leave a Reply