Today is a day full of announcements for Motorola, which for the occasion presents 4 new smartphone models, with different technical specifications and features to meet the needs of every type of consumer as much as possible. We are talking about respectively Motorola Edge 50 , Motorola Edge 50 Neo , Moto G55 And Moto G35 : let’s discover the main characteristics together, case by case.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo and Edge 50: Premium Finishes, Slim Design, and More

Let’s start first of all from Motorola Edge 50 Neofeaturing an extremely thin and light body, with premium finishes and 4 colours: the consumer can in fact decide between Pantone Poinciana, Pantone Milk, Pantone Grisaille And Pantone Nautical Blue.

The smartphone features a pOLED display 6.36 inches diagonally and HDR10+ supportwith a 13% increase in resolution compared to the previous generation: this way you can fully enjoy all your favorite multimedia content without missing even the smallest detail. Nothing to say about the charging functionality either, especially thanks to the implementation of the 68W TurboPower technology which allows you to recharge it in just a few minutes, allowing you to calmly get to the end of the day without any worries.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Not to mention the 15W wireless charging capabilitywhich is very useful especially when moving. The camera compartment is without a doubt one of the strong points of this new smartphone: the presence of the 10 megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoomwhich allows you to obtain portraits with professional quality. The system is also enhanced by AI motorcyclewhich allows you to significantly improve the quality of photos and videos. Let’s move on to Motorola Edge 50equipped with a camera with Sony LYTIA sensor capable of returning high quality photos.

Again, the sensor is accompanied by a 10 megapixel telephoto lens with optical zoom 3there is a 13 megapixel wide angle lensThe smartphone features a 6.7-inch diagonal pOLED displaywith Super HD+ resolution and support for HDR10+which ensures maximum contrast and brightness. Nothing to say about the sound department either, thanks to the presence of stereo speakers Dolby Atmos.