We were invited by Motorola to the Lenovo Space to discover the new smartphones that will complete the 2023 lineup of the historic American brand. It’s about the motorola edge 40 neo, moto g84 and moto g54 three new devices designed to be colorful and eye-catching with young people in mind, it makes us think, especially seeing the attention paid to the packaging, to environmental issues and above all to the price.

motorola edge 40 neo

The motorola edge 40 neo Caneel Bay

The motorola edge 40 neo it is the flagship phone of the lot. This is the most recent model in the Edge series and takes over the curved screen and some valuable technical features from its older brothers. We are talking, for example, about the IP68 certification, the 50MP Ultra Pixel camera sensor with all-pixel instant focus technology, the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, 12GB of RAM and the 5000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging. All for 399.90 euros with the possibility of overvaluing your used car by 100 euros.

What is striking about the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is the care taken in packaging and in style, which give these devices an above-average personality and recognisability. Let’s start with the colors, chosen in collaboration with Pantone. In addition to the classic black (called Black Beauty), we have a teal and a blue (respectively certified as Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay) which are really beautiful to look at, also thanks to the vegan leather used for the back.

They seem like secondary details, but the attention to packaging should not be underestimated, starting from the packaging entirely made of cardboard, soy ink and recycled plastic and the Firmenich fragrance enclosed inside, which will give the smartphone a pleasant smell that will accompany you for the first hours of use.

The great novelty of this model is the 100% vegetable and sustainable cover from agood company, a Swedish company that produces materials that look like plastic, but made entirely with vegetable components. The cover, obviously, is the same color as the smartphone.

The impression is that Motorola has concentrated on developing a balanced phone, focusing everything on its personality, hitting the right chords (colours, design, attention to packaging) to stand out among the competition.

Motorola edge 40 neo data sheet