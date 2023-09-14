We were invited by Motorola to the Lenovo Space to discover the new smartphones that will complete the 2023 lineup of the historic American brand. It’s about the motorola edge 40 neo, moto g84 and moto g54three new devices designed to be colorful and eye-catchingwith young people in mind, it makes us think, especially seeing the attention paid to the packaging, to environmental issues and above all to the price.
Let’s discover the three phones.
motorola edge 40 neo
The motorola edge 40 neo it is the flagship phone of the lot. This is the most recent model in the Edge series and takes over the curved screen and some valuable technical features from its older brothers. We are talking, for example, about the IP68 certification, the 50MP Ultra Pixel camera sensor with all-pixel instant focus technology, the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, 12GB of RAM and the 5000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging. All for 399.90 euros with the possibility of overvaluing your used car by 100 euros.
What is striking about the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is the care taken in packaging and in style, which give these devices an above-average personality and recognisability. Let’s start with the colors, chosen in collaboration with Pantone. In addition to the classic black (called Black Beauty), we have a teal and a blue (respectively certified as Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay) which are really beautiful to look at, also thanks to the vegan leather used for the back.
They seem like secondary details, but the attention to packaging should not be underestimated, starting from the packaging entirely made of cardboard, soy ink and recycled plastic and the Firmenich fragrance enclosed inside, which will give the smartphone a pleasant smell that will accompany you for the first hours of use.
The great novelty of this model is the 100% vegetable and sustainable cover from agood company, a Swedish company that produces materials that look like plastic, but made entirely with vegetable components. The cover, obviously, is the same color as the smartphone.
The impression is that Motorola has concentrated on developing a balanced phone, focusing everything on its personality, hitting the right chords (colours, design, attention to packaging) to stand out among the competition.
Motorola edge 40 neo data sheet
- Display:
- 6.55″ P-OLED
- 1080 x 2400 resolution
- Refresh rate at 144 Hz
- System on Chip: Mediatek Dimensity 7030
- RAM: 12GB
- Rear cameras:
- Main Ultra Pixel 50MP
- 13MP ultra-wide angle with Macro Vision
- Front camera:
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e
- Bluetooth: 5.2 with A2DP/LE
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Barometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Fingerprint
- Colors:
- Eclipse Black
- Black Beauty
- Soothing Sea
- Caneel Bay
- Drums: 5000mAh
- Price:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB | €399.90
moto g84 5G
The new moto g84 it is a phone that surprises thanks to its lightness and its colors. The main one is the color of the year 2023, namely PANTONE Viva Magenta, but they are also available in the Marshmallow Blue version, available in vegan leather, and Midnight Blue, characterized by an opaque plastic covering.
The phone is equipped with a 6.5″ 120 Hz ultrawide pOLED panel, a 5000 mAh battery15 with the 30W TurboPower function and a 50MP sensor with OIS. The processor is a Snapdragon 695 5G. Everything will be put on the market at 299.90 euros.
Moto g84 technical sheet
- Display:
- 6.55″ P-OLED
- 1080 x 2400 resolution
- Refresh rate at 120 Hz
- System on Chip: 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G
- RAM: 12GB
- Rear cameras:
- Main Ultra Pixel 50MP
- 8MP ultra-wide angle with Macro Vision
- Front camera:
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e
- Bluetooth: 5.2 with A2DP/LE
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Barometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Fingerprint
- Colors:
- Long live Magenta
- Black Beauty
- Marshmallow Blue
- Midnight Blue
- Drums: 5000mAh
- Price:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB | €299.90
moto g54
The moto g54 was not physically available at the Lenovo Space. It is a phone that maintains almost all the features of the previous models, trying to be further attentive to the price.
Let’s talk about a phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 with a 5000mAh battery with TurboPower charging, a 50MP sensor and a 6.5″ FHD+ 120Hz screen.
Moto g54 technical sheet
- Display:
- 6.55″ P-OLED
- 1080 x 2400 resolution
- Refresh rate at 129 Hz
- System on Chip: Mediatek Dimensity 7020
- Rear cameras:
- 50MP main
- 2MP ultra-wide angle with Macro Vision
- Front camera:
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e
- Bluetooth: 5.2 with A2DP/LE
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Barometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Fingerprint
- Price:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB | €229.90
