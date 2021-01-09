Following the first barrage of updates to its Motorola G family, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company still continues to announce the arrival of new smartphones such as the Motorola One 5G Ace. In fact, it seems that every announced phone has at least one signature feature, with stylus support, a long battery life, or in this case, support for new 5G wireless networks.

Specifications Motorola One 5G Ace

OS Android 10 with MyUX skin screen 6.7-inch Max Vision IPS LTPS Resolution Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) with HDR10 support SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Octa-Core Kryo 570 up to 2.2 GHz) Memory 4 or 6 GB of RAM Storage 64 or 128 GB (expandable via microSD) Frontal camera 16 MP (f / 2.2) Rear camera Quad configuration:

·48 MP Quad Pixel (f / 1.7)

·8 MP ultra-wide 118 ° (f / 2.2)

·2 MP macro (f / 2.4) Connectivity Wi-Fi, Dual Wi-Fi, 5G SA / NSA, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C Drums 5,000 mAh with 15W fast charge Dimensions 166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9 mm Weight 212 grams

As you can see from the name alone, the key selling point of this phone is that it supports 5G, but it doesn’t seem to be left behind in other respects either. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 750G SoC (which is where it gets its 5G capabilities), a 6.7-inch Max Vision FHD + display with HDR10 support, and two options to choose between 4 and 6 GB of RAM, and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage.

On the back, we will find a triple camera with a 48MP main sensor using Quad Pixel technology to help shore up low-light photography. Unsurprisingly, given the rear camera arrays on the back of countless other mid-range phones, that main shooter is paired with an ultra-wide lens and macro-view camera, with a 16MP camera on the front.

In addition, both the front and rear cameras are powered by artificial intelligence to improve results by adapting to different scenes.

Finally, it stands out that the Motorola One 5G Ace will equip a powerful battery of 5,000 mAh, which according to the brand assures us, will offer us an autonomy of up to two full days on a single charge, even under the use of 5G connections.

Availability and price

Being the last of the smartphones presented by the company, the Motorola One 5G Ace is also postulated as the most expensive of them, yes, maintaining an equally inexpensive price of just $ 399.99. It is expected so, after his first breakthrough in the US, as of January 13, the first units will begin to be shipped, also expanding new information on its future availability and price internationally.