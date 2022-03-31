The Motorola Moto G52 it should be the future successor to the Moto G51 released in 2021 and could be released soon despite the Moto G51 being a rather recent device. However, there is no official information about the moment, but a leak seems to reveal the specifications in advance.

The leak was released by colleagues from 91mobiles and concerns the specifications of this smartphone. According to when released by this leak, the Motorola Moto G52 should be equipped with a 6.55-inch pOLED display with FHD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. A small step back from the 120 Hz of the Moto G51.

The processor should instead be one Snapdragon 680, supported by 4GB or 6GB RAM and with 128GB or 256GB of storage respectively. In fact, the Moto G51 was equipped with a Snapdragon 480+ which also has support for 5G networks, so mounting a 680 would mean taking another step back, snubbing 5G networks and keeping only 4G connectivity, in short, I understand the price range but not I know if this is a smart move for a device released in 2022, but I still remind you that there is nothing official about these specs yet, so they may even turn out to be untrue in the future.

As for the camera, we are talking about a main sensor of 50 MP accompanied by an ultra wide angle of 8 MP and a third sensor of 2 MP. Finally, for the battery we are talking about a capacity of 5,000 mAh and the device could have stereo sound.

We will see in the future how many of these specifications will be confirmed and how many denied; if everything is confirmed, some users may still prefer the Moto G51 to the Motorola Moto G52 due to the 5G network and the higher refresh rate display, we’ll see.