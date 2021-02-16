We recently had the opportunity to see the specifications of the Motorola Moto G30, a mid-range smartphone whose launch was “imminent”, and today, finally, we were able to confirm it. The company of wings has presented the Moto G30, and has surprised us with the Motorola Moto G10, a “trimmed” version and cheaper than positioned in a very important strip, and very crowded, as we will see in this article.

Due to their specifications, both models position in the mid-range, but in different echelons. The Motorola Moto G30 fits in the middle of that range, while the Motorola Moto G10 positions itself in the budget mid-range. Despite this difference in nuance, important, since it is noticeable both in the price and in its specifications, these two smartphones assemble a hardware good enough to cover, without problems, the needs of almost any average user.

Motorola Moto G30: specifications and price

This model adopts an all-screen front with the classic finish of water drop-shaped notch, where the front camera is integrated. In the back it has a rectangular island with rounded edges, where the cameras and the LED flash are integrated. Next to it we can also see the Motorola logo, which serves to house the fingerprint reader.

Screen 6.5-inch IPS LED with HD + resolution and 90 Hz rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with 8-core CPU, Adreno 610 GPU RAM 4 GB / 6 GB Storage 128 GB expandable via microSD Rear cameras 64 MP main rear camera, 8 MP wide angle, 2 MP macro sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. Frontal camera 13 MP Sensors Fingerprint reader Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, 3.5mm jack Drums 5,000 mAh, supports 20-watt fast charge Dimensions 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.14 mm Weight 200 grams Several Fingerprint reader, IP52 certification for dust and water resistance software Android 11 as the operating system.

As we can see in the attached table, in the end almost all the specifications that we saw in the last leak have been confirmed, and the sale price has not been left behind either, since we said that it could be around 249 euros, and in the end the price base of the Motorola Moto G30 will be 219 euros.

It will be available from end of March, so if you want to get one, be patient.

Motorola Moto G10: specifications and price

We now turn to talking about the Motorola Moto G10, a terminal that, as we have anticipated, is a kind of “little brother” of the previous one. As we can see, its design is very similar, since it keeps the front all screen and the notch in the shape of a drop of water. On the back, it repeats the rectangular island with rounded edges and the circular space with the Motorola logo, where the fingerprint reader is located.

Screen 6.5-inch IPS LED with HD + resolution at 60 Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 with 8-core CPU, Adreno 610 GPU RAM 4GB Storage 64 GB / 128 GB expandable via microSD Rear cameras 48 MP main rear camera, 8 MP wide angle, 2 MP macro sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. Frontal camera 8 MP Sensors Fingerprint reader Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, 3.5mm jack Drums 5,000 mAh, supports 10-watt fast charge Dimensions 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.19 mm Weight 200 grams Several Fingerprint reader, IP52 certification for dust and water resistance software Android 11 as the operating system.

The differences at the hardware level are not very marked, but they are evident and justify, without problem, the difference in price that exists between both terminals. Your Snapdragon 460 is very similar to Snapdragon 662 of the Moto G30.

The Motorola Moto G10 will be priced at 159 euros in its basic configuration, that is, in its version with 64 GB of storage capacity. Like the previous one, it will be available to end of March of this same year.