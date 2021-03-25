Hectic week of launches in the smartphone market. In the last three days the Poco X3 Pro, the new OnePlus 9 and the Realme 8 Pro have been presented. This Thursday it was Motorola’s turn with the Moto g100. It is the international version of the Motorola Edge S, the flagship that the company launched in China at the beginning of the year. This terminal, presented at a virtual event, is compatible with 5G networks, has the powerful Qualcomm processor for the high-end Snapdragon 870 and costs 499.99 euros.

Motorola is a subsidiary company of the Chinese technology conglomerate Lenovo that has more than 90 years of history behind it. Among its greatest achievements, it stands out that it manufactured the first mobile for commercial use in history in 1983. The DynaTAC 8000X was a device that weighed 794 grams, was about 33 centimeters high counting the antenna and 8.9 centimeters thick. Nothing to do with the mobiles that the company has presented in recent years. In fact, in 2019 the brand launched itself on the folding phone market with the legendary Motorola Razr.

The mythical Moto g family, which celebrates 10 years since its launch, includes phones more conventional. “For 10 generations, we have seen the range of devices and functionality expand to meet the changing needs of an ever-growing user base,” explained the company. The new Moto g100 has a 6.7-inch screen and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. This rate refers to the speed with which the content on the screen is updated. The higher it is, the better the experience but also the more battery is consumed. There are terminals that already reach 120 Hz. This is the case of the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Samsung S21 or the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G.

On its front, in the upper left, the Moto G100 has two holes for its cameras: a main 16-megapixel camera and a wide-angle 8-megapixel camera. On its back, it has a rectangular module that groups four sensors. The main one of 64 megapixels, joins a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle, a two megapixel macro and a depth ToF sensor.

The Moto g100 includes some cool features for content creators. For example, you can select a color from a photo or video and make the rest of the image appear black and white. “It is not the only way you can get creative,” said Ricardo Meneses, company spokesman, in the virtual presentation. The Moto g100 allows you to record using the main and secondary screen at the same time. The brand has also emphasized the importance of audio in the final quality of a video. The terminal includes a sound effect called “audio zoom”, which is designed to capture the audio of the protagonists of the recording and filter the ambient sound or background voices.

Performance and battery

As the leaks indicated, the terminal is compatible with 5G networks and incorporates the high-end processor Snapdragon 870 from Qualcomm. Its creators claim that “it offers the same power and speed that you get from smartphones that cost twice as much.” They also promise “ultra-realistic graphics and lightning speeds” for video game fans. In addition, Motorola has taken advantage of the event to show “ready for”, a new platform that converts the mobile on a kind of computer or game console by connecting it to an external display or monitor.

The Moto g100 has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery that, according to the company, offers the user more than 40 hours of autonomy. In addition, the terminal includes 20W fast charging. Motorola promises “hours of battery in minutes of charge”, but has not indicated concrete figures. There are some terminals launched by the Chinese companies Realme or Oppo that allow reaching 100% of the load in just half an hour.

