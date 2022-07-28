Motorola He shared an advertisement in recent days on his social networks. This was about the games you could enjoy on your cell phone. The funny thing is that in the image they shared they used Mario Kart 8 as one of these titles, which raised the alert of some fans.

Due to this image of Motorolamany began to theorize that mario kart 8 It would become a mobile game. So far, the beloved racing title is exclusive to Nintendo consoles. With the first version appearing on Wii U and the Deluxe edition being Switch-only.

Despite fan theories, perhaps the explanation is simpler and perhaps disappointing. It is likely that the person in charge of designing the image wanted to promote Mario Kart Tour. An experience that is available for cell phones. But perhaps he only took the first image that came to him when looking for the name.

Source: Motorola

Nintendo has released several mobile titles in recent years. What super mario run, Pikmin Bloom Y Animal Crossing Pocket Camp. All of them were made specifically for these devices. None of their console titles have made the jump to them, so it’s unlikely we’ll see the latest Mario racing officially on Motorola or any other device.

We recommend you: Mario Kart would be coming to PC

The publication of Motorola It was already deleted from their networks. The article she was linking to mentioned Devil Immortal, Ark Survival EvolvedAsphalt 9 and Sky. There was no mention of the Nintendo title, making his choice of image even more bizarre.

It may not be on Motorola but you can enjoy what’s new in Mario Kart 8 on Switch

Even though you can’t enjoy it in your Motorola, Nintendo keep giving content Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. He recently released a video with the new tracks that will come to the title in the coming days. All as part of your Booster Course Pass.

Nintendo will continue to add tracks, both new and remastered, to its racing title between now and the end of 2023. This serves as a good incentive for those who already had it to return, and those who get it now will have plenty of content to enjoy. Not for nothing is it one of the best-selling games of switch.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.