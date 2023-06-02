Folding phones are here to stay, as Motorola has made clear with the new launch of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra which recently made its world premiere, scaring off the competition for the features that this high-end equipment offers us.

It should be remembered that, in 2019, Motorola filled the world of technology with nostalgia for the return of foldable phones with the release of the Razr. Now almost 5 years after its launch, the legend continues with the Razr 40 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the successor to the Razr 22. This team has arrived to take the lead and position itself as Motorola’s next-generation premium device.

This equipment was recently launched on the world market and is now available in Mexico with a Official pre-sale price of $26,999 pesos in the Motorola online store.

It should be noted that by participating in the pre-sale purchase of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra you receive a 10% discount, since the total sale price is $29,999 after pre-sale.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is a device that will give us a great experience from its memory, processing, photography and more sections.

Among the technical aspects that we can highlight of the new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, is its internal 6.9-inch FlexView pOLED screen, FullHD+ x 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, its Snapdragon 8+ Gen processor 1 and his memory of 512 GB and 12 GB of RAM.

The camera is one of the most important elements of this Motorola smartphone, since it isl Razr 40 Ultra It offers us a 12-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Although this team does not have a huge battery, the 3,800 mAh and its 30 W TurboPower charging with wireless capability will allow us to use the device for hours without interruption.

Another interesting aspect of the Razr 40 Ultra is that in Mexico we can find it in two colors, ‘Viva Magenta and Infinite Black’, unfortunately the blue color has been discarded for the market in Mexico.