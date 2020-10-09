Popular technology company Motorola has launched a new range of smart TVs. These smart TVs have been brought in screen sizes of 32 inches, 40 inches, 43 inches and 55 inches. 32 inch screen HD, 40 inch screen full HD, 43 inch and 55 inch screen support 4K resolution. These new smart TVs of the company work on Android 10 operating system and their sales will start from October 15. The special thing is that they will be a part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.Motorola Revou 55 inch Ultra HD TV costs Rs 40,999 and Motorola Revou 43 inch Ultra HD TV costs Rs 30,999. At the same time, the 32-inch Motorola ZX2 TV has been priced at Rs 13,999 and the 43-inch Motorola ZX2 has been priced at Rs 19,999.

Chance to buy Huawei smartwatch and tablet cheaply, will get thousands of discounts

Features of these smart tv

All these smart TVs work on Android 10. It has a 1.5GHz quad core processor, 2GB of RAM and Mali-G52 GPU. Motorola ZX2 range has 16 GB of internal storage and Motorola Revou range has 32 GB of storage.

Coolpad Cool 6 smartphone coming soon, there will be some such features

All these TVs support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Studio Sound, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The 55-inch model offers a 50 W sound output with two speakers and two tweeters, while the 43-inch has a 24 W sound output with two speakers. Talking about the Motorola ZX2 range, it has a 40W sound output with two speakers and two tweeters.