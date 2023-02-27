Motorola is a company that has certainly made history in the field of telephony, establishing itself as one of the first successful brands when the technologies were still what they used to be. After a few years in which it then fell victim to the shadow of the competition, the company is now making a great recovery, proving capable of keeping up with innovation and conquering users. But today we are here to tell you about a very special device, that can be liked or hated!

Motorola introduces the first rollable smartphone!

Surely reading the title of this article will have raised many questions for you. Rollable smartphone? In what sense? Just in the literal sense of the word! The device in question was presented during the MWC 2023 and is not just a concept, but a currently working phone with an already very promising Android operating system.

The video shows the device in action, with a screen that measures 5 inches by default but reaches 6.5 once unrolled. The advantage is that it remains small and compact once slipped into your pocket, without renouncing the convenience of a large screen when consuming multimedia content.

At the software level, the device is already very advanced and well optimized, with interesting functions that allow you to manage the opening of the screen in comfort: for example, even just turning a video on YouTube horizontally. Furthermore, Motorola has thought of everything and when the screen is “closed”, the screen will actually simply move to the back of the smartphone allowing it to be used to display notifications and much more.

Obviously there are many other features and we can’t wait to discover them. Surely the development phase is already advanced, but will this unique smartphone really be able to win over users? Only time can give us an answer!