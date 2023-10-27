Motorola has always represented a bastion of telephony and innovation: today the company takes a step forward which confirms its commitment to innovation. Federico Mocciawho certainly needs no introduction, chose the Motorola brand to shoot parts of his new short film entitled “Bro“.

The protagonist of this short film was the Motorola Edge 40 Protop of the range of the Edge family which has been on the market since April 2023. Acting as a counter altar there were Edge 40 in the less equipped variant e Razr 40 Ultratop of the range foldable.

The short, presented yesterday at Lenovo spacethe brand’s flagship store, will be visible Friday 3 November to Lucca Comics & Games at 4pm at the Cinema Centrale of the city: the actors of “Bro” and the director Federico Moccia will also be there.

In line with our claim, Power To Empower, Motorola devices have proven to be the ideal tool for the idea of ​​the director, Federico Moccia, with whom we are pleased to collaborate.

He said Giorgia BulgarellaHead of Marketing at Motorola Italy, then continuing with:

Thanks to the high quality of our devices we allowed the crew to shoot the scenes directly via their phones, confirming the increasingly central role of smartphones which is also addressed among the key themes of the short. It is impossible not to consider the impact of smartphones on the daily lives of teenagers today: a topic that, like Motorola, we certainly cannot ignore.

Moccia he then explained his opinion on the use of the Motorola in question:

The mobile phone has now become a real offshoot, an emanation, a phalanx of today’s kids. We found the ideal partner in Motorola, aligned with our objective of bringing out the new generations, their incredible potential, but also their fragility. The mobile phone is their expression, their memory, their eyes and their heart and we wanted to represent it not only through the narration of the short, but also with the production tools. Thanks to Motorola we were able to get really close to the experience of a teenager, who filters all his daily experiences through his smartphone.

The short film awaits you at Lucca Comics & Games 2023.