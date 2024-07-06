Motorola, one of America’s most recognized brands, the new Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. This device not only promises to redefine the high-end smartphone experience, but also introduces significant innovations in artificial intelligence and design.

He Motorola Edge 50 Ultra It stands out for its refined and elegant design, available in a range of Pantone colours that will surely catch the attention of users.

The The screen is 6.67 inches with pOLED technology and resolution of 1220×2712 (1.5K), along with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivers a cinema-quality visual experience. In addition, the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection ensures greater resistance to accidental drops, combining beauty and durability in a single device.

Inside, the Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with the processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which promises greater efficiency than its predecessor. With 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, This smartphone is ready to handle multiple applications and simultaneous tasks without any problems. From high-demand games to intensive multitasking, the Edge 50 Ultra It is presented as a robust and reliable option.

The camera system of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is one of its highlights. Equipped with a configuration of three 50MP + 50MP + 64MP lensesthis device raises the bar for mobile photography.

The main camera, assisted by artificial intelligence through moto ai technology, it makes it easy to capture images with exceptional clarity and detail. In addition, its impressive 100x optical zoom allows you to zoom in on distant objects with great precision, surpassing the capabilities of many of its competitors.

For those interested in fashion and customization, the Edge 50 Ultra offers unique features. Thanks to its artificial intelligence technology, users can generate wallpapers and themes that reflect their personal style, making each device truly unique.

He Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is available in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration still price of $19,999 MXN. It can be purchased through Motorola’s online store, positioning itself as an attractive option for those looking for a high-end smartphone with advanced technology and a distinguished design.

Motorola has created a perfectly balanced phone with the Edge 50 Ultra, offering users an ideal combination of style, performance and advanced functionality.