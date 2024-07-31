Motorola has raised the bar in the competitive mid-range smartphone market with the launch of the Moto G34 5G. Already emerging as a segment favorite, the device offers impressive performance and a host of advanced features at a price that’s extremely affordable at $4,499 pesos.

The Moto G34 5G shines with its own light thanks to its powerful hardware. It equips an impressive 16GB RAM, something uncommon in its category, and an internal storage of 256GBenough to cover all the needs of the most demanding users. This combination guarantees fluid performance, whether running multiple applications simultaneously or storing a large amount of photos, videos and files.

The device has a 6.5 inch screen and one HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixelsThe inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate ensures that viewing multimedia content and games is smooth and tear-free, offering an immersive and enjoyable experience for users.

Under the hood, the Moto G34 5G is powered by a processor Octa-Core Snapdragon 695 5GThis chipset, combined with the Generous RAM memorydelivers responsive and agile performance, even in the most demanding tasks. In addition, 5G connectivity enables ultra-fast browsing and an unparalleled online experience, keeping users always connected.

One of the most notable aspects of the Moto G34 5G is its long-lasting 5000 mAh batteryThis capability ensures that the device can run all day with moderate use, ideal for those who need a smartphone that can keep up with their busy lifestyle without worrying about running out of power.

The photographic section is not far behind. Equipped with a 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology, The Moto G34 5G is capable of capturing crisp, vibrant images, even in low-light conditions. Additional features provided by Motorola’s software allow users to capture every moment in great detail and clarity.

Despite its high-end features, the Moto G34 5G It has a surprisingly affordable price of $4,499 pesos, available in the Motorola online store. This combination of performance, quality and price makes this smartphone an unbeatable option for those looking for a cutting-edge device without having to make a large outlay.